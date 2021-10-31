National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.