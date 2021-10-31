Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $196.91 and a 52 week high of $347.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,988 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

