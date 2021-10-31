JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:JELD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
