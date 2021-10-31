JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

