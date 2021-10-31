Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APO opened at $76.95 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

