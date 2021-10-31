National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SILV. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.88.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

