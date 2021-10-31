FY2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Raised by Analyst

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

PFG stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.