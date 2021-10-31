New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

