FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

TSE SIL opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

