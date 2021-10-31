Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €7.20 ($8.47) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Barclays set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.