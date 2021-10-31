HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HPK opened at $14.13 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.