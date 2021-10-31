First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FCF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

