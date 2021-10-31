Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to “Buy”

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

