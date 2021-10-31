Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.54. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS.

SWK stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 2,215,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

