Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $79.60. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,002 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

