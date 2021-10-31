Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $44.33. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 14,491 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $13,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

