Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:BH opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. Biglari has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,928,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Biglari by 11.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

