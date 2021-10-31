Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Loungers alerts:

LON LGRS opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 130.75 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company has a market capitalization of £294.86 million and a PE ratio of -26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.02.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.