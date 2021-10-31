Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

