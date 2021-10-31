McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

