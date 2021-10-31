FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Lifted by William Blair

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

