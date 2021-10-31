Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 157.1%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the September 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KDDIY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. KDDI has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.