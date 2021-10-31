Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 157.1%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the September 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDIY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. KDDI has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

