FY2021 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

