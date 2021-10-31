FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.