Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Up 166.3% in October

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jammin Java stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Jammin Java has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Jammin Java alerts:

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The company develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. Jammin Java was founded by Rohan A.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.