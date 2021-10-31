PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 68.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 162.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

