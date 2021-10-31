Analyzing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

65.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 13.10% 1.62% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.16 $71.29 million $2.13 15.84 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 5.97 $354.06 million $2.91 24.23

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

