Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.