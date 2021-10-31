Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

