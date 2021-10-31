Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 109,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,061,882 shares.The stock last traded at $40.51 and had previously closed at $38.30.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.