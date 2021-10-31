Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 109,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,061,882 shares.The stock last traded at $40.51 and had previously closed at $38.30.
The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.
About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
