Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 24,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,079,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's third-quarter adjusted net income of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line increased 283.3% on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

