Analysts Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,483 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

