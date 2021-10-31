STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.51, but opened at $46.99. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 10,927 shares.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

