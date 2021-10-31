Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.640-$1.690 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.