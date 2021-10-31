Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 3rd (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ANEB stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

