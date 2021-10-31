Toast, Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:TOST)

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST) quiet period will end on Monday, November 1st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During Toast’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

TOST opened at $53.22 on Friday. Toast has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

