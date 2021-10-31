FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.