Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRI opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

