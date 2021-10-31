Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

KRG stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

