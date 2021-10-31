Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

BAND opened at $85.28 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bandwidth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

