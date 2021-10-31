Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.64.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.85.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

