Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

