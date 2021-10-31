DigitalBridge Group’s (DBRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

