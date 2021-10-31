PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

NYSE:PTR opened at $48.26 on Thursday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PetroChina by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.