Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

