Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

