Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells £20,200 in Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

Paul Forster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of Creightons stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON:CRL opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. Creightons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £69.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Creightons’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

