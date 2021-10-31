FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £6,376,370 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £6,376,370 ($8,330,768.23).

FDM opened at GBX 1,202 ($15.70) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 43.55. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,380 ($18.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

