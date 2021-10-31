Mungo Wilson Buys 30,000 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £96,900 ($126,600.47).

Shares of LON:EWI opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.91. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

