Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Cindicator has a market cap of $34.52 million and $231,890.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00230646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00096665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

