BIKI (BIKI) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BIKI has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $8,896.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00230646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00096665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ??such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

