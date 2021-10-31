IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. IRadimed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Get IRadimed alerts:

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.